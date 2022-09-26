Kerry gardaí seek help in locating missing man, 33

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 08:55
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

Donal Kennedy, 33, was last seen at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday night, September 24, on the Main Street in Ballybunion.

"Donal is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Donal was wearing a long sleeve white top," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on Donal's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

