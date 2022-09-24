Man, 20s, arrested after hitting pedestrian and damaging other vehicles in incident in Fermoy

A man has been arrested following an incident in Fermoy in which a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a number of other vehicles.
The incident took place on McCurtain Street in Fermoy at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.
Footage shared on social media showed a vehicle driving at speed down the street, before ultimately colliding with a several parked cars, turning around, and driving away from the scene in the opposite direction.
A pedestrian was also struck by the speeding vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
It is understood the incident was brought to an end following intervention from members of An Garda Síochána.
A garda spokesperson told thethat the driver of the vehicle, a man in his early 20s, was arrested following the incident of criminal damage.
He was taken to to Fermoy Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The spokesperson said the man "remains in Garda custody and this time and investigations ongoing."