Man, 20s, arrested after hitting pedestrian and damaging other vehicles in incident in Fermoy

The incident took place on McCurtain Street in Fermoy at approximately 3.30pm Saturday afternoon
An image from one of a number of videos of the incident in Fermoy on Saturday afternoon. Videos are being widely shared online.

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 22:42
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following an incident in Fermoy in which a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a number of other vehicles. 

The incident took place on McCurtain Street in Fermoy at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon. 

Footage shared on social media showed a vehicle driving at speed down the street, before ultimately colliding with a several parked cars, turning around, and driving away from the scene in the opposite direction.

A pedestrian was also struck by the speeding vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the incident was brought to an end following intervention from members of An Garda Síochána.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the driver of the vehicle, a man in his early 20s, was arrested following the incident of criminal damage. 

He was taken to to Fermoy Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The spokesperson said the man "remains in Garda custody and this time and investigations ongoing."

Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man missing from Tralee

