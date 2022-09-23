Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man missing from Tralee

Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man missing from Tralee

Missing Person Appeal - Phil Horgan, 60 Years, Tralee, County Kerry, 22nd September 2022

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 20:15
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Tralee area.

Phil Horgan, 60, has been missing since Thursday, September 22.

"Phil is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes," a garda spokesperson said.

"He was last seen with his bicycle, a blue mountain bike with a yellow saddle, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with the "Hercules” logo from a local gym on it and red shoes."

Gardaí and Phil's family are concerned for his welfare, it was added.

Anyone with information on Phil's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

