Bantry hospital mental health services court case could affect other centres, minister warns

A court case over the future of mental health services at Bantry Hospital could have knock-on effects for mental health services across Ireland, the minister responsible has said.

Due to a finding from the Mental Health Commission, the HSE has been told to reduce the beds in the Bantry Hospital Mental Health unit from 18 to 11, after the commission identified issues around the building, such as occupancy and other safety concerns. The issue was raised in Seanad on Wednesday by Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health, Mary Butler, told the Seanad that the HSE has told her of its intention to appeal the Mental Health Commission decision. She said that as this is now a matter before the district court, "it would not be appropriate" for her to discuss the specifics of the case.

"My understanding is that the only avenue for the HSE was to appeal the Mental Health Commission's decision to the District Court. The HSE maintains that it cannot afford to reduce the number of beds, and notes that in regulation 22, there are no specifics in relation to the size of bedrooms. The HSE believes the imposition of the condition could have broader implications for many other approved centres in that particular CHO area and within CHO areas nationally.

"The last thing I want to see is a court case, but at the same time I have to be very conscious that to lose seven beds in that particular hospital would have a detrimental impact on residents in the area, and also could have a knock-on effect elsewhere. I must ensure, as Minister of State, that we have the capacity for these people who have mental illnesses and enduring mental health difficulties. They need the support of the State."

Mr Lombard said that the judgment "could be the catalyst for a complete change in capacity across the entire sector and the entire country". "It is a huge issue for us," he said.

"It is a real worry now that because of the decision of the Mental Health Commission, there could be a reduction in acute care across the country. On the issue of going to court, I think it is bizarre that two agencies of the State are taking the legal route. I would still hope that communications can continue between the HSE and the commission, so that they do not actually have to go to court to resolve the issue."

Social Democrats TD for the constituency, Holly Cairns, last week told the Dáil that this is "an absolutely vital service for West Cork"

"Many of the people contacting me have shared stories about this service that has literally saved their own lives or the lives of loved ones."