Man who died in microlight aircraft crash in Clare to be laid to rest on Thursday

A father of two who died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed near Milltown Malbay in Co. Clare last Sunday will buried on Thursday following noon requiem mass in a local church.

Michael Flynn, of Kilcorcoran in Milltown Malbay, is survived by his wife Helen and their children Aoife and Oisín. Mr Flynn was a plumber in his 60s. He was well known and regarded in the area.