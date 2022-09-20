Man who died in microlight aircraft crash in Clare to be laid to rest on Thursday

A father of two who died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed near Milltown Malbay in Co. Clare last Sunday will buried on Thursday following noon requiem mass in a local church.
Michael Flynn, of Kilcorcoran in Milltown Malbay, is survived by his wife Helen and their children Aoife and Oisín. Mr Flynn was a plumber in his 60s. He was well known and regarded in the area.
The incident during which he died took place shortly before 5pm on Sunday in a field off the Ballard Road, which is about a kilometre from Milltown Malbay.
When the alarm was raised gardaí and the National Ambulance Service rushed to the scene along with firefighters from Clare County Fire and the Rescue Service from Ennistymon Station.
The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident. However, tragically Mr Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit has examined the scene with two inspectors being deployed to the area in the aftermath of the tragedy. Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.
In addition to his immediate family, Mr Flynn is survived by his brother Joe, sisters Carmel, Helen and Bernie, his in-laws, a nephew, neighbours and friends.
He will lie in repose at St Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers taking place at 7.30pm.
The funeral mass for Mr Flynn will take place on Thursday at noon with burial following in in Ballard Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish website.