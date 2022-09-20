Man who died in microlight aircraft crash in Clare to be laid to rest on Thursday

Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.
Man who died in microlight aircraft crash in Clare to be laid to rest on Thursday

Michael Flynn died in the crash shortly before 5pm on Sunday in a field off the Ballard Road, which is about a kilometre from Milltown Malbay. Photo via RIP.ie

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 17:42
Olivia Kelleher

A father of two who died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed near Milltown Malbay in Co. Clare last Sunday will buried on Thursday following noon requiem mass in a local church.

Michael Flynn, of Kilcorcoran in Milltown Malbay, is survived by his wife Helen and their children Aoife and Oisín. Mr Flynn was a plumber in his 60s. He was well known and regarded in the area.

The incident during which he died took place shortly before 5pm on Sunday in a field off the Ballard Road, which is about a kilometre from Milltown Malbay.

When the alarm was raised gardaí and the National Ambulance Service rushed to the scene along with firefighters from Clare County Fire and the Rescue Service from Ennistymon Station.

The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident. However, tragically Mr Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has examined the scene with two inspectors being deployed to the area in the aftermath of the tragedy. Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.

In addition to his immediate family, Mr Flynn is survived by his brother Joe, sisters Carmel, Helen and Bernie, his in-laws, a nephew, neighbours and friends.

He will lie in repose at St Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers taking place at 7.30pm.

The funeral mass for Mr Flynn will take place on Thursday at noon with burial following in in Ballard Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish website.

Read More

Man who died in Co Clare microlight aircraft crash named locally

More in this section

UL hoping to lodge planning submission for city centre campus by end 2023  UL hoping to lodge planning submission for city centre campus by end 2023 
MINISTER EAMON RYAN; Reopening of Kinsale gas storage reservoir would require 'major investment'
County Council gets approval for 468 affordable homes in Cork and energy upgrades County Council gets approval for 468 affordable homes in Cork and energy upgrades
air crashPlace: ClarePerson: Michael FlynnOrganisation: Air Accident Investigation Unit
<p>The incident occurred on the night of September 14, 2022 in the Chapeltown area of the Co Kerry island.</p>

Gardaí investigating as toilet seat put through car windscreen on Valentia Island

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s