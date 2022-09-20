County Council gets approval for 468 affordable homes in Cork and energy upgrades

Plans have been drawn up to build 468 affordable houses at a cost of €35.1m at six locations in Co. Cork.

Cork County Council has received approval in principle from the government for the project with the houses built in phases from this year until 2026. Details of the plans were contained in a report supplied to councillors by Maurice Manning, head of Cork County Council’s housing directorate.

Affordable houses will be supplied to people at a discounted rate, lower than the current market value in the particular areas where they are built. They are for people who earn too much to qualify for council housing but too little to get mortgage approval.

The sites identified to date are as a result of a council survey which showed where the need for such houses is greatest. Mr Manning said that two sites had been identified in Clonakilty. One is at Beechgrove where 31 houses are earmarked for construction and the other is The Miles where there will be an additional 36.

There are also two sites in Mallow. One at Clonmore will have 95 affordable houses and the other at St Joseph’s Road will have 112. A site at Commogue, Kinsale, is earmarked for 134 homes and another at Kilnagleary, Carrigaline, for 60.

Mr Manning said it is proposed to build 38 houses this year, 93 next year, 106 in 2024, 84 in 2025 and 147 in 2026. However, the senior official did not specify on which locations construction would take place each year.

Energy upgrades

There is also good news for council tenants living in older properties who are finding it very hard to afford to heat their homes. Mr Manning revealed that the council has got government approval for €6.496m in energy efficiency upgrades to 188 council houses around the county.

The work includes external insulation, installation of energy-efficient water to heat pumps, attic insulation and replacement of windows and doors. Mr Manning said the council had initially sought grant-aid of €6.738m for the upgrade of 264 of its properties this year.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Gobnait Moynihan, and Green councillor, Liam Quaide, asked if the government might make the additional money available to the council at some stage. Mr Manning said the county council had the capacity to carry out the work on 264 properties.

He said some local authorities might well be unable to complete all the work they have promised within specified time limits and the money they do not spend is likely to be redistributed to other councils that can.

Mr Manning said he is hopeful some of the leftover cash will find its way to Cork County Council to enable it make homes energy efficient, especially as energy prices are increasing all the time.