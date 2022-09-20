Gardaí investigating as toilet seat put through car windscreen on Valentia Island

The incident occurred on the night of September 14, 2022 in the Chapeltown area of the Co Kerry island.
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 11:51
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are investigating after a toilet seat was thrown through the windscreen of a car on Valentia Island.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí in South Kerry are appealing for information.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick said: "The car was parked outside its house in Geokaun View in Chapeltown, Valentia Island.

"The toilet seat was put through the windscreen of the car."

She added: "They parked up the car at 11 o'clock that night, they first noticed the following morning [September 15]."

