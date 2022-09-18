Pensioner killed in Limerick crash

A man in his seventies has died in a single-vehicle crash which occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick this afternoon.
The crash occurred on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale and Duagh, Co Kerry shortly after 6pm. The pensioner, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured.
The R555 is currently closed between Abbeyfeale and Duagh as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage including dash cam footage are asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.