Man dies after microlight aircraft crashes in Co Clare

It’s understood the accident occurred at around 4.45pm in field off the Ballard Road about a kilometre from Miltown Malbay.
Man dies after microlight aircraft crashes in Co Clare

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare that occurred this afternoon."

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 21:17
Pat Flynn

A man has died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed in Co Clare this afternoon.

The circumstances of the tragedy are still unclear however it’s understood the accident occurred at around 4.45pm in a field off the Ballard Road about a kilometre from Miltown Malbay.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station and Gardaí rushed to the scene.

The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident. The man was however pronounced dead at the scene.

While there is some confusion about the type of aircraft involved, it’s believed to have been a flexwing microlight which comprises a delta-shaped hang-glider type wing and single motor.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport has been notified of the accident and is expected to send inspectors to the scene early on Monday. Gardaí have preserved the scene pending the arrival of the AAIU inspectors.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare that occurred this afternoon.

"A male was fatally injured when a motor-propelled glider he was flying crashed. The body of the man remains at the scene. The scene is currently preserved and the Air Accident Investigation Unit has been notified.”

Read More

Crunch vote to take place on future of Kerry courthouse

More in this section

Cork's Mardyke Walk to be closed to traffic amid water upgrades Cork's Mardyke Walk to be closed to traffic amid water upgrades
'Freeze prices not people': Thousands line Cork streets in cost of living protest 'Freeze prices not people': Thousands line Cork streets in cost of living protest
Baltimore memorial 'means the world to families who lost relatives to the sea' Baltimore memorial 'means the world to families who lost relatives to the sea'
ClareCrashPlace: Clare
Man dies after microlight aircraft crashes in Co Clare

Crunch vote to take place on future of Kerry courthouse

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.271 s