Piper's funfair looks set for Kinsale return in 2023

Kinsale’s much-loved Piper’s funfair looks set to return to the Cork town in summer 2023 following written notification from Cork County Council to owner Brendan Piper.

Mr Piper has received a written offer from the council after a verbal agreement was reached in late June outlining the conditions by which it would allow the traditional fair to continue to operate in the town at its historic quayside location.

The council was forced to reconsider a large rent increase and removal of the fair’s showman’s wagon from the Short Quay in Kinsale last May following a huge outpouring of public support, including demonstrations and an online petition signed by more than 2,000 people.

Mr Piper said the written offer he has received is welcome and he hopes some small issues can be “ironed out” to enable the fair to return to the town after a three-year absence.

I’m very grateful for the effort so many people have put in to help keep the showman’s wagon and the fair in Kinsale but we always said we would wait until we got something in writing and now we finally have that.

A major concern was the presence of the historic showman’s wagon, hand-built by Mr Piper’s grandfather and a fixture in Short Quay for almost 100 years. In May Mr Piper was informed that the popular tourist attraction was illegally parked in Short Quay and would have to be removed.

The written offer states: “The showman's wagon can be parked in either of the car parks (town car park or the new car park) by agreement between Brendan Piper and Cork County Council executive.”

Location of wagon

Mr Piper said he has outlined his reservations about locating the wagon in the new car park, where he believes it would be vulnerable to vandalism. “We said that all along so hopefully we can sit down with the council and resolve the issue fully,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of people telling me there is strong public support to retain the wagon in the town, preferably at Short Quay. I’m very willing to compromise with the council but we were clear that the car park over by Centra would be an issue.”

Regarding the rent for the site, the council has agreed to withdraw the proposed introduction of a three-year lease with significantly increased rents and a cessation clause.

It confirmed a "reversion to the previous arrangement of annual agreement between Piper’s Funfair and Cork County Council".

The proposal to put a sunset clause on the funfair is also to be abandoned and the rent is to be by agreement, though Mr Piper said he will still be seeking a rent cap to guarantee the viability of the fair.

The council stated: “Where the Piper family can show that the rent is not viable then Cork County Council undertake to be flexible. Agreement on how the new surface in the town car park is to be preserved is to be agreed with Cork County Council executive in advance.”

Mr Piper said: “We were looking for a rent cap to ensure the viability of the fair. Mats to cover the new car park surface will be a major investment and we have been unable to earn a living for the past three years and we have had no supports at all.”

He added: “This was never about fighting with the council, it’s about maintaining a tradition that is part of the town’s heritage. I’m very grateful for the efforts the council have made."