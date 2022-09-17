Boy, 2, among Cork's smallest heroes fundraising for cancer services

A couple whose son was diagnosed with leukaemia on his second birthday are among those supporting a massive fundraising drive for the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork next month.

Funds raised through Mercy Heroes, will be allocated to the Mercy Kids and Teens Appeal. It will support services such as POONS (Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service). The one-of-a-kind service in Ireland allows children with cancer to receive vital treatment in the comfort of their own home, helping to cut back on hospital visits.

Cork’s youngest “Heroes” Calvin Mulryan and Darragh Anderson, both patients at the Mercy University Hospital, with Probationer Firefighters Colin Weste and Niall O Byrne from Cork City Fire Brigade. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Among the POONS service users is Noah O’Gorman from Whitegate, Co. Cork, who turns three on September 24. Noah is currently receiving treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) at MUH.

Speaking at the launch, his father Tristan said that Noah had been "off form" for a few weeks prior to his diagnosis. He had been in and out to the doctor and to hospital when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

"We [Tristan and his wife Deirdre] noticed bleeding one morning brushing his teeth and bruising, got worried and took him down to our doctor. They were obviously very concerned and he went straight in to CUH.

"Within a couple of hours we had a diagnosis of leukaemia so we were straight in an ambulance up to Crumlin Hospital where the diagnosis was confirmed.

"Basically we spent the next couple of weeks up there getting the first wave of treatment for Noah. When he was finally discharged we came back home to Cork. But in 24 hours we were back in the Mercy Hospital. He got an infection unfortunately.

"Where we started was a bit of a crazy start to the whole cycle. It has been almost 12 months now and he has had ups and downs in his treatment cycle but thankfully he is at a stage now where he is on maintenance."

Tristan says fortunately the treatment is more manageable now than in the first wave of care.

"[It is] stuff you don't ever want to think about when you are a parent. It was crushing to hear the news but you kick in to parent mode and think 'what do we need to do to help our son?'.

"You go into action stations. Dealing with whatever is thrown your way. The POONS service is fantastic because it cuts down dramatically on the number of hospital visits which means our family life is not disrupted as much as it could be.

Calvin Mulryan, Noah O'Gorman, and Darragh Anderson with Probationer Firefighters Colin Weste and Niall O Byrne from Cork City Fire Brigade. POONS has provided support for some of Cork’s youngest patients and their families over the last number of years with 45 families using the service in 2021 alone. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

"It means that Noah's risk of infection is greatly reduced. He doesn't have to keep going to hospital for things that can be done at home."

Tristan says Noah takes his illness in his stride.

"It is amazing how resilient kids can be. Noah is fantastic. He is very chatty. He has been through a lot. "

Some of Cork’s youngest 'heroes', Noah, Denis, Darragh and Calvin, who are all patients at MUH joined probationer firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade on Friday for a fundraiser and to announce details of Mercy Heroes 2022. The major fundraising day will take place on October 21.

Meanwhile, POONS has provided support for some of Cork’s youngest patients and their families over the last number of years with 45 families using the service in 2021 alone.

Olga Buckley, Paediatric Oncology/ Haematology CNS at MUH, said being able to deliver a home-based option to sick children has helped enhance their quality of life.

To become a 'Mercy Hero' sign up at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.