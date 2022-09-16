Cork athlete Steve Redmond taking on ‘impossible’ Mizen Head swim for charity 

Ballydehob man Steve Redmond, who has completed several major long-distance swims around the world, left Baltimore Pier at 6am on Friday
Steve set off from Baltimore at 6am this morning.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 15:07
Rebecca Laffan

A former rugby player and open water swimmer is taking on a never done before swim from Baltimore to Mizen Head, via Fastnet Rock. 

Steve Redmond, who previously swam the seven oceans of the world, is taking on his latest feat right at home off the coast of West Cork in aid of Marymount Hospice.

The Ballydehob man, who has completed several major long-distance swims around the world, left Baltimore Pier at 6am on Friday.

Swimming against the tide with a crew by his side, Mr Redmond is heading towards Fastnet Rock where he will then take on a swim to Mizen Head, which has never been done before.

His swim will measure 21km from Baltimore Pier to Fastnet Rock and then another 17km to Mizen Head, and it is hoped he will complete the swim in 16 hours.

Triathlete and fellow open water swimmer Noel Browne — who assisted Mr Redmond in preparing for the challenge and is assisting him on Friday — said the swim had been in planning for two years.

“You need the right day, and the right conditions. We’ve been tracking the conditions for this weekend for some time and today is the day to go and do it,” Mr Browne said.

It is hoped his latest feat will be completed in 16 hours.
“We’re giving back to Marymount and the incredible work they’ve done, some of our crew have a personal connection with them. We just want to help the people who will never get the chance to come out here and do something like this.” 

Mr Browne said while conditions were good for Friday’s swim, the tide is “really testing” Mr Redmond and it is a little breezier than expected.

However, Mr Redmond has completed several swims of this distance, and he is “motoring along nicely”.

Donations for the “impossible swim challenge” have reached almost €2,000 so far, and Mr Redmond’s progress can be followed with this tracker.

