HSE had initial plan to move Owenacurra residents to dormitory settings

The HSE's initial plan for the residents of the Owenacurra mental health facility was to move them to dormitory settings in a number of remote locations, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Last December, the executive clinical director for the Cork/Kerry region, Dr Sinead O’Brien, dismissed suggestions that one of those, St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire, was being mooted as a replacement facility for Owenacurra.

At the Oireachtas Health Committee that month, Dr O’Brien said: “St Stephen’s campus is not actually being suggested as a suitable location based on individuals’ assessed needs.”

She added that she recognised that St Stephen’s, a hospital based near Glanmire, “needs significant investment”.

However, five months previously in July 2021, Dr O’Brien wrote to the acting head of mental health services for Cork/Kerry, Kevin Morrison, regarding the Owenacurra closure, saying that she was “most concerned that it has been proposed that only seven beds are available in St Stephen’s campus”.

Also in July 2021, Dr O’Brien received word that two possible beds could be available for Owenacurra residents at Mount Alvernia, an old age facility in north Cork, roughly 40 miles from Midleton, per documents released to local councillor Liam Quaide and Green TD Neasa Hourigan following an appeal to the Information Commissioner.

Two of Owenacurra’s former complement of 19 residents have to date relocated to St Stephen’s. Last March, the Mental Health Commission raised “serious concerns” over the facility’s slowness in addressing critical and high-risk non-compliances.

The HSE has repeatedly claimed that it has handled the closure of Owenacurra, which has yet to fully transpire with nine residents still in situ, in a “sensitive manner” with the needs of those living there to the forefront.

In his address to the Oireachtas petitions committee on Thursday afternoon, Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer for Cork/Kerry community healthcare, said that the process “is being handled with sensitivity and with regard to the wishes and preferences of each individual resident and aligned to their current needs”.

However, multiple residents of the centre and their families have expressed anger at the HSE’s perceived lack of communication with those affected regarding the planned closure, which the HSE insists is due solely to the building no longer being fit for purpose.