'They had great timing': Limerick man recalls teaching King Charles III to dance

Not everyone can say they have taught a king to dance — but a Limerick principal and Irish music enthusiast did just this.

Liam Guiney, who is principal of Oola National School in East Limerick and lives in Annacotty near the city, put King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the new queen consort, through their paces during the then Prince of Wales’ visit to Ireland in March.

“I’m a teacher and a principal, and it’s the first time in my career I can say I’ve taught a king and queen,” smiled Liam, who is the vice-chair of the Limerick Comhaltas traditional music set-up and the chair of Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan, a trad festival in the province.

Recalling his meeting with the pair, he said: “Charles was really engaged in the dancing, as was Camilla. They were both very personable and keen to learn. They had great timing, and great musicality.”

Liam taught them a jig, saying: “They were keen to get it right. It wasn’t just a case of let’s do this. They were very engaged.”

He met Charles and Camilla at the Bru Boru centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary where he teamed up with fellow dancers Ciara Horan, Leona Bowe, and Cliodhna Treacy among other people.

'They were so nice'

Liam described teaching the pair as "an honour", and being so keen on Irish music, he was delighted to share it with them.

"I love Irish culture, I love music, and I love dance. Dance is my main thing. I'm delighted to be able to share it with anyone who'd show an interest. And they did show an interest — they were so nice on the day they came in," he said.

"It was a lovely event, and they were very interested in Irish dancing, in dance in general."

Royal secret

Liam reveals he had to keep his meeting with the now king and queen consort under wraps in advance.

"I had known this was happening. I hadn't been able to say anything, even though I'd known for a little while. There was a super atmosphere, and they were just up for the fun and to learn about Irish culture. They were asking questions about the jig and what it was all about — they were just genuinely interested," he said.

The principal believes Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on the throne following her death last week, will make a good king.

And he paid tribute to the late British queen saying: "For any of us to have that work ethic is amazing. To work into your 90s is something to behold.

"Also, at the end of the day, she is a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother, and our sympathies go out to the royal family."