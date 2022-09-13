Corkman fined on three counts of dangerous driving after he 'panicked' over his car insurance

A man who was priced out of insuring his own car "panicked" when he saw he had been observed by gardaí driving the vehicle and proceeded to speed off, resulting in three instances of dangerous driving while being followed by a patrol car.

Duane Desmond, 26, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on three occasions shortly after midnight on August 12 last year, as well as driving with no insurance and no driving licence.

At Skibbereen District Court, Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 12.04am on that date a garda sergeant spotted a black Opel Corsa on Bridge St in the town driving towards him. He recognised the driver as Duane Desmond who, the court heard, on seeing the patrol car accelerated away.

Gardaí turned on the blue lights and siren and followed the Opel Corsa, which sped through a stop sign at one part of the town, drove past the garda station, drove onto another street through a stop sign, before entering a carpark on the wrong side of the road.

Desmond got out of the car and then ran away, the judge was told. Gardaí carried out a registration check and were informed that the previous owner had sold the car to Desmond three days previously for €500.

Gardaí then visited Desmond at his address at 10 Home Rule Terrace in Skibbereen, where he admitted having no insurance. Desmond had 21 previous convictions, including eight for public order, three for criminal damage and five for theft.

Desmond told the judge in evidence that after he had bought the car he received a number of quotes for insurance, all for around €4,000.

He said he realised he would probably have to sell the car on, and went at a quiet time of the day to retrieve it from where he had parked it elsewhere in the town. On seeing the patrol car he said he "panicked" and apologised for what took place.

Desmond's solicitor, Flor Murphy, told the judge that his client works as a labourer. The judge said he would treat him leniently as far as the fine was concerned, fining him €200 for having no insurance and noting that Desmond did have a Learner permit but was driving unaccompanied.

The judge fined Desmond €100 for the first instances of dangerous driving and took the other two offences into account.