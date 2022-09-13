Limerick schoolboy, 5, overcomes the odds to start primary school

A five-year-old boy who has endured open heart surgery, an operation on his airway, and is due back in hospital next year for spine and brain surgery, has overcome the odds to start primary school.

Noah Quish, who lives in Monaleen, Co Limerick, is tube fed and non-verbal. His mother Una says Noah was not expected to survive her pregnancy.

“He has battled through everything with a big smile on his face always. To see him start school is something we thought we would never see," Una said.

"Noah was never supposed to survive to birth because fluid had showed up on his neck in my 12-week scan. They offered an amniocentesis and luckily that came back all clear. They had said to us that if he had had a serious heart syndrome that he would be born and would only live for about an hour.

"He was born with jaundice and he wasn’t really sucking but then eight weeks later he was failing to thrive. We nearly lost him a few times because he was so sick and they didn’t know what was wrong with him.

"But then it did turn out Noah had a heart condition and a severe blockage of the airways. He ended up having open heart surgery at four months and surgery on his airway.”

Noah was excited going into St Clare’s school in Ennis, Co Clare, this morning with his Spider-Man backpack as he was accompanied by his proud parents.

Una said it was an emotional morning for the family as Noah has been “going a little backwards” lately with ongoing gut and bowel issues.

“Noah is set to undergo scoliosis, brain, spine and bowel surgery. His spinal surgery could be needed every few months until he is a teenager as he will continue to grow. They are going to be tough ones for him.”

Noah Quish on his first day of school with his sister Leah.

Una said Noah loves running around and is “full of mischief.” He adores his 10-year-old big sister, Leah, who recently visited Noah’s school with her parents for a tour around the facility.

“She was amazed by the place. Noah isn’t going to learn with books. He is going to learn with music and horse therapy. He is a real outdoors kind of child. He is going to be so happy. He was listening to music there this morning and was dancing and in great form.

"This morning he was shaking his daddy in bed excited about going to school. People wonder how we get on [with his health challenges] but he bounces back from everything. He is always happy and has a smile on his face.”