UCC's Glucksman Gallery wins a prestigious art museum award

University College Cork gallery scoops a major Europe-wide honour due to 'excellence in curatorial practice, collections care, and audience engagement'
Eilish Kennedy was all smiles as she displayed her work at a workshop with artist Ciara Rodgers at the Glucksman in UCC last September. Excellence in audience engagement is one of the factors cited by judges who have awarded a major to the Glucksman. File picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 20:34
Sean Murray

A gallery on the campus of University College Cork was announced today as the winner of a top European award.

The Lewis Glucksman Gallery won the Art Museum Award for 2022, awarded by the European Museum Academy at a ceremony in Luxembourg earlier this afternoon.

Opened in 2004, a year before Cork's term as European Capital of Culture, the gallery was named after one of its founding donors, the American financier and philanthropist Lewis Glucksman.

The award-wining building was designed by O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects.

The Glucksman Gallery at University College Cork was designed by O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects. File picture: Tomas Tyner
The Glucksman Gallery at University College Cork was designed by O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects. File picture: Tomas Tyner

Located on the grounds of the university, it is said to provide an important link to the wider public as a place of creative connections between different disciplines.

With the collection based on modern and contemporary Irish art, a statement from the academy said projects developed by the Glucksman team have enabled participants from marginalised and rural communities such as Travellers, refugees, LGBTQ+ people, and families experiencing homelessness to “find a way to express and visualise their thoughts and opinions on important societal issues through creative agency”.

The judges of the award said the gallery had demonstrated excellence in curatorial practice, collections care,  and audience engagement.

They said staff had realised results which “serve as an inspiration for museums all over the world”.

“The museum brings communities and artists together, to explore, visualise and express their thoughts and opinions on important societal issues,” they said.

Opened in 2004, a year before Cork was the European Capital of Culture, the gallery was named after one of its founding donors, the American financier and philanthropist Lewis Glucksman. Picture: Larry Cummins
Opened in 2004, a year before Cork was the European Capital of Culture, the gallery was named after one of its founding donors, the American financier and philanthropist Lewis Glucksman. Picture: Larry Cummins

“The Glucksman prioritises its role as a civic institution that enables creative agency among diverse communities and is therefore well-deserving of the Art Museum Award.” 

The ceremony at Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean in Luxembourg took place today following the annual European Museum Academy conference.

On Thursday, September 29, the Glucksman — along with other venues at UCC, the Honan Chapel and the Aula Maxima — will host live-streamed music sessions as part of the Other Voices — Brining it All Back Home sessions.  

