Sale of Waterford Crystal site to university edges closer as Simon Harris seeks approval from Government

The 36-acre city site has been mooted for use as student accommodation
Sale of Waterford Crystal site to university edges closer as Simon Harris seeks approval from Government

The Waterford Crystal factory being demolished in 2013. Picture: Patrick Browne

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Eoghan Dalton

Talks are under way to finalise the sale of the former Waterford Crystal factory for use by the South East Technological University (SETU).

It has been mooted as a site for student accommodation.

The Department of Public Expenditure has been engaged in discussions over the 36-acre site on the Cork Road where 1,000 people were once employed by the iconic glass company, according to Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

In a letter to local Fine Gael senator John Cummins, Mr Harris said funding was set aside for the purchase.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris. Picture: Damien Storan.
Further Education Minister Simon Harris. Picture: Damien Storan.

Although the minister did not disclose the name of the site in the letter, citing commercial sensitivity, he has previously welcomed that a business case was submitted by the university seeking approval to buy the site.

"I can confirm that last week, on September 1, 2022, my department received correspondence from the Higher Education Authority on the acquisition of a potential site in Waterford," he told Mr Cummins.

Whilst you will fully understand the importance of commercial sensitivity, we are now engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform regarding a potential negotiation on the acquisition of a site and associated value-for-money parameters."

Mr Harris said expanding the footprint of the university in Waterford was a priority for the Government.

The site has been mooted for some time as a location for third-level in Waterford, with it expected to be used as student accommodation if the negotiations are successful.

Mr Cummins said it was an "important milestone" as it meant confirmation of "ringfenced funding" for the purchase.

He continued: "I cannot overstate the importance of this site from both a practical and symbolic perspective. 

"Not only will it future-proof the growth of the university in Waterford, it will also give an enormous lift to the people of Waterford to know that a site which once employed thousands of people will be repurposed to educate and accommodate the next generation of young workers."

Built in the early 1970s, the Waterford Crystal plant at Kilbarry was among the largest manufacturing units of its type in the world at the time.

It was bought by builder Noel Frisby in 2013, with close to €500,000 spent on the three-storey block to ready it for redevelopment.

The site has been vacant since the plant ceased operating there in 2009.

Read More

Points fall in nearly half of all Munster CAO courses

More in this section

Planning approved for 31 social and affordable houses in Ardmore Planning approved for 31 social and affordable houses in Ardmore
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020 Man killed and teen seriously injured in Co Clare collision
'He worked so hard to improve people's lives' - Cork philanthropist Tom Cavanagh dies aged 92 'He worked so hard to improve people's lives' - Cork philanthropist Tom Cavanagh dies aged 92
EducationPlace: WaterfordPerson: Simon HarrisOrganisation: SETU
Sale of Waterford Crystal site to university edges closer as Simon Harris seeks approval from Government

UCC's Glucksman Gallery wins a prestigious art museum award

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices