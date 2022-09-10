Man killed and teen seriously injured in collision

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is to take place this morning
A teen is receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 08:08
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a collision between two cars on Friday night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the R463 in Parteen, Co Clare shortly before 10pm last night.

A man, aged in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries in the incident and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Another man, aged in his late teens, and was travelling in the same vehicle was seriously injured. He is receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is to take place this morning. Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Two children dead and woman injured in Westmeath car fire 

