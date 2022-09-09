'He worked so hard to improve people's lives' - Cork philanthropist Tom Cavanagh dies aged 92

Tributes are being paid to well-known philanthropist and businessman Tom Cavanagh, who has died. The Fermoy man passed away on Thursday, in his 92nd year.

In 2019, Dr Cavanagh was only the third Corkman to be inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame.

He was an ardent supporter of education and a new pedestrian bridge at UCC was named after him in 2018. It followed the naming of UCC’s pharmacy building after Dr Cavanagh and his wife, Marie in 2006.

He graduated from UCC with a commerce degree in 1951, and with a HDip in 1952. He was awarded a scholarship to study in Italy.

He set up a highly successful motor business in Fermoy. He also established Irish Business Against Litter in 1996.

In a statement on Friday morning, IBAL said Dr Cavanagh devised the Anti-Litter League in 2002 as a ‘name and shame” instrument to pressurise local authorities into giving greater priority to the issue of litter.

The statement said: “It brought about an immediate effect across the towns surveyed and remains the mainstay of our work today, having been extended to include cities and coastal areas. In 2014, Tom received an award from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Hotels Federation President Michael Vaughan in recognition of his services to the hospitality sector in Ireland.

"He served as Chairman up until his passing and his support for IBAL continues through his philanthropic foundation.”

He set up the Tomar Trust in 1987 and it has supported a wide variety of projects since then, including the Sanctuary Runners.

Graham Clifford, Founder and CEO of the Sanctuary Runners said: “Tom was unique – no two ways about it. Once he believed in something and could visualise its positive impact nothing would stand in his way from making it a reality.

He worked so hard to improve the lives of people in disadvantaged communities across Ireland, often quietly and without fanfare. Even as he got older his mind still sought new challenges and new ideas.

"His business acumen combined with his decency and belief in his vision meant, he became an incredible philanthropist who empowered others and got the best out of people. He was kind, witty, decent and charming – he’ll be so missed by so many but the legacy of his amazing body of philanthropic work will live on for generations to come.

"Our love and support to his family and friends in Fermoy and further afield.”

All in Fermoy GAA are saddened at the death of our good friend and constant supporter Tom Cavanagh.



Fermoy GAA club tweeted: “All in Fermoy GAA are saddened at the death of our good friend and constant supporter Tom Cavanagh. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

On Friday morning, a candle of remembrance was lit at Christ King Secondary School in Douglas “in grateful appreciation for his generosity to our school”.