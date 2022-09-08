Decision on LNG plant in Shannon Estuary delayed again

An Bord Pleanála has requested further information on capacity of proposed terminal in the context of projected national future gas demand
The site of the proposed LNG plant. Picture: Domnick Walsh 

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 12:24
Anne Lucey

The war in Ukraine has “dramatically changed” Irish and European energy policy in the past year, the applicant for a liquefied natural gas plant in the Shannon Estuary has told An Bord Pleanála.

A decision on the application for the natural gas storage and and power plant in Kerry has again been postponed to allow its response to a request for further information from An Bord Pleanála to be viewed by the public.

Ireland has an insecure supply of energy which is only getting worse, the applicant, New Fortress Energy, says as part of its 275-page response setting out the need for the plant as part of national and European energy security.

The company applied for 10-year permission in August last year for the €650m, 600MW power plant and terminal on the proposed Shannon Technology and Energy Park.

The Strategic Infrastructure Development initially was to be decided upon in March but this was postponed until September 9.

It is the second application for the gas storage facility — a previous application was granted permission but did not go ahead.

Environmental groups and the Green Party are opposed to the construction amid fears the imported gas will be from fracking in the US. However, the company has assured this will not be the case.

The applicant was requested to provide further elaboration and rationale in respect of the send-out capacity of the proposed LNG terminal, in the context of projected national future gas demand.

“These recent updates in national policies and associated documents in respect of climate and energy security, which are also aligned with EU policy, are set against a backdrop of a number of significant events/issues that have occurred since August 2021, including: Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, and, in the context of the proposed development, the resultant heightened security of energy supply concerns for the EU,” it said.

“Put simply, Ireland has an insecure supply of energy which is only getting worse. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is unprecedented in Europe in modern times and has dramatically changed Irish and European energy policy. 

"The resulting energy crisis in Europe, particularly in relation to gas supplies, has brought Ireland’s absence of security of energy supply into stark focus."

An Bord Pleanála says no new date is yet set but that its board would try to make a decision as soon as is practicable.

