Builder given jail term for abusing gardaí on side of Cork-Kerry road 

A builder who employs 60 people has been given a jail term after verbally abusing gardaí who found him sleeping on the grass verge beside the main Cork-Kerry road.

Chris Wholey, 47, pleaded guilty to two public order charges arising out of the incident last month, including that he called gardaí "pricks" and "wankers" and threatened them with their jobs.

At Macroom District Court, Judge James McNulty heard that Wholey, of 904 Ladycastle, K Club, Straffan, Co Kildare, had been intoxicated and asleep on the verge next to the N22 at Farnanes when gardaí arrived there, having received a report at 2am on August 11 last.

Sgt Trish O'Sullivan told the court that it took gardaí some time to wake Wholey, who then stumbled around and was slurring his words. The court heard he was uncooperative, that gardaí asked him several times for his details, and that Wholey was "constantly trying to intimidate them".

"He threatened them with their jobs," Sgt O'Sullivan said, adding that Wholey had said to gardaí, 'You are a prick, you are a wanker.'"

Previous convictions

The judge heard Wholey had 23 previous convictions, including for speeding and public order, and having an uncontrolled dog. They ranged in date from 2002 to last year in what the judge described as a "mixed bag" of past offences.

Wholey's barrister, Shane Kelly, said his client was apologetic and contrite and could make a charitable donation. The court heard Wholey employs 60 people in his construction business and was working in the area at the time of the incident, and that through his work as a builder he was making a contribution to society.

Judge McNulty said of Wholey "I doubt he is a philanthropist" and wondered what would happen to one of Wholey's employees if they had acted in a similar manner.

"I think the person in question would be walking out of the site with his cap in his hand," Judge McNulty said.

'Demoralising'

He said Wholey had underestimated what had happened and that he had heard a number of cases recently in which members of the public very quickly became abusive to members of An Garda Siochána, something he said must be "demoralising".

"New boundaries may need to be set and employed by the courts for such offences that are detrimental to peace and order on the streets, in communities and in society at large," he said.

The judge said sometimes exemplary sentencing was required to punish the offender and to act as a deterrent to others.

Judge McNulty said Wholey was not an immature young man and that the offences warranted a custodial sentence.

Allowing credit for the guilty plea and the apology, Judge McNulty sentenced Wholey to 60 days in prison on the most serious of the two public order offences and fined him €400 on the other.

Recognisance for an appeal, which was later lodged, was on Wholey's own bond of €1,000.