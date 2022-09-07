Cork raffle offers chance to attend world's top sporting events

Sports fans rejoice! A Cork GAA club is running a fundraiser which will see the winners get exclusive access to 12 of the world's top sporting events.

Russell Rovers are selling 5,000 tickets at €100 each to enter the 100k Sports Pass Draw.

Eight people will win two tickets to their chosen event as well as flights, transfers, and accommodation.

There is something for everyone as the prizes range from soccer to GAA, golf to wrestling, and tennis to Formula 1.

The sporting events on offer are: the Super Bowl, WrestleMania, the US Masters golf, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Cheltenham Festival, the Rugby World Cup Final, the Champions League Final, the All Ireland Final, FIFA Women's World Cup, Rugby's European Cup and the Ryder Cup.

Funds raised will be used to construct new dressing rooms and to improve the club gym, meeting rooms, and pitch facilities.

Unique prize

The club's prize is unlike any other before it with Chairperson Michael Mannion saying they scoured the internet to find a similar draw but found nothing.

"The fact that we can offer tickets for some of the most sought-after events in 2023 will be a huge draw not just for sports fans in Cork, but right around the world," he said.

"We estimate the value of the prize at approximately €100,000, but for the winners, the tickets will be priceless."

The draw is being launched today and the draw is set to take place on December 30 at Sea Church in Ballycotton.

The first name drawn will have their choice from the 12 events, the second name will choose from the remaining 11, and so on.

September draw

As part of the launch, a Super September prize has been added for those who enter early — two hospitality tickets to England v Wales at the World Cup in Qatar. The prize includes flights, six nights in a five-star hotel in Dubai with return transfers on match day.

Local businessman Pearse Flynn has donated the September prize and is sourcing the tickets for all the prized offered.

"We are very grateful to Pearse Flynn, a proud club man, who is working hard to help us to source the tickets, and is a key supporter in improving the facilities for the next generation of players in Russell Rovers," said Mr Mannion.

Russel Rovers is partnering with Pieta House as part of the fundraiser and the club says a sizable donation from the proceeds will be made to the charity.

Tickets for the draw are on sale now at sportspass.ie.