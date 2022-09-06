Pedestrian and cycle works planned for roads linking Cork city to airport and Douglas

Two key arterial roads in Cork city are in line for safety works and active travel upgrades over the coming months.

The proposals for the roads which connect the city with the airport, Frankfield, Grange and Douglas include upgrades to pedestrian and cycling facilities on the Airport Hill, close to the Kinsale Road roundabout, as well as new plans for active travel measures on the Frankfield/Grange road, which also leads to the roundabout.

It is hoped that the combination of both schemes, in association with the construction soon of a €4.3m pedestrian and cycling bridge from Frankfield, over the N40 South Ring Road to Tramore Valley Park, will help ease traffic jams on these two busy approach roads to the roundabout - a key junction in the city.

While the safety enhancements earmarked for Airport Hill have already been the subject of public consultation, the details of the Frankfield/Grange Road were outlined to city councillors in the south east ward this week, and will be advertised for public consultation later this month.

The Airport Hill work will involve the construction of new footpaths and crossings in Ballycurreen and Forge Hill and better protection for cyclists on the roads. This infrastructure will be in place for up to five years until the BusConnects Cork proposals for this area are delivered.

Councillors were told that the €1.7m active travel scheme for the Frankfield/Grange road will benefit an estimated 1,000 householders along the route, as well as those who use it.

Council engineers plan to install a two-way protected cycle way, and extend the current, single traffic lane from Frankfield, past Alderwood to the roundabout, where a second lane is, in effect, already in operation.

The works will increase the distance of the new ‘official’ double lane by up to 50%, increasing queuing capacity on the approach to the roundabout. However, a proposal to narrow the width of the road at the higher end of the road to facilitate footpath and cycle lane additions, require further discussion, local Independent Cllr Mick Finn said.

“We need to ensure that these measures augment and improve existing infrastructure and contribute to solving problems rather than creating further issues,” he said.

“The Airport Hill road was resurfaced last year and the new works will improve pedestrian and cyclist safety for the short term and this has to be welcomed."