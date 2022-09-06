Further weather warning issued for Cork and Waterford

Met Éireann has issued its fourth weather warning in five days.

The latest is a status yellow warning for rainfall in counties Cork and Waterford.

It came into effect just after 7am this morning and will remain in place until 7am on Wednesday.

Those affected by the warning should expect heavy showers or longer spells of rain today.

Overnight, the forecast shows further rainfall with some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding.

A weather advisory for the entire country remains in place until 7pm on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued last Thursday and has been in effect since 7pm on Friday evening.

Unsettled weather

It warns of unsettled weather across the week with spells of heavy rain or showers possibly causing disruption.

While just two counties are under a status yellow warning today, the rest of the country will see heavy and longer spells of rain spreading northwards to all areas.

The downpours will continue overnight especially over the southern half of the country.

Wednesday is more of the same as Met Éireann says the heavy showers will occur across all area with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding.