Further weather warning issued for Cork and Waterford

A status yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for counties Cork and Waterford.
Further weather warning issued for Cork and Waterford

Jan and Lilly Findlater take cover from the rain at the Farmer's Market in Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 09:48
Michelle McGlynn

Met Éireann has issued its fourth weather warning in five days.

The latest is a status yellow warning for rainfall in counties Cork and Waterford.

It came into effect just after 7am this morning and will remain in place until 7am on Wednesday.

Those affected by the warning should expect heavy showers or longer spells of rain today.

Overnight, the forecast shows further rainfall with some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding.

A weather advisory for the entire country remains in place until 7pm on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued last Thursday and has been in effect since 7pm on Friday evening.

Unsettled weather

It warns of unsettled weather across the week with spells of heavy rain or showers possibly causing disruption.

While just two counties are under a status yellow warning today, the rest of the country will see heavy and longer spells of rain spreading northwards to all areas.

The downpours will continue overnight especially over the southern half of the country.

Wednesday is more of the same as Met Éireann says the heavy showers will occur across all area with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Read More

Public sector workers to have office temperatures controlled to reduce energy use 

More in this section

UCC lecturer fears for his safety after letter threat UCC lecturer fears for his safety after letter threat
Rain and wind due as fresh weather warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford Rain and wind due as fresh weather warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford
Parents of Jack de Bromhead pay tribute to ‘beautiful young soul’ who will be ‘frozen in time’ Parents of Jack de Bromhead pay tribute to ‘beautiful young soul’ who will be ‘frozen in time’
WeatherPlace: CorkPlace: WaterfordOrganisation: Met Éireann
<p>Once up and running, the new distillery will create up to 100 new jobs for East Cork.</p>

Irish Distillers to create 800 jobs with €250m investment in new Midleton distillery

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices