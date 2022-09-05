Irish Distillers to create 800 jobs with €250m investment in new Midleton distillery

Irish Distillers is to invest €250m to build a new distillery in Midleton, Co Cork, which will create around 800 construction jobs over three years.

The money will support the delivery of what the company describes as a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art distillery which is expected to be operational in 2025.

Once up and running, the new distillery will create up to 100 new jobs for East Cork.

The new distillery will be situated on a site adjacent to the existing Midleton Distillery and will generate up to 800 construction jobs over three years. The new distillery will be a carbon neutral operation, facilitated by the implementation of new Mechanical Vapour Recompression technology to reuse waste heat and the use of biogas produced on site.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Cork County Council towards the end of 2022 and, if successful, construction will commence in 2023 with plans for the distillery to be operational in 2025.

Subject to a successful planning application and meeting all licensing requirements, the new distillery will distil pot still and grain whiskey with grain intake, brewing, fermentation, and distillation facilities incorporated into the new 55-acre site.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The continued success of the Irish whiskey industry is something that we can be incredibly proud of as a nation.

“Irish Distillers has played an integral role in the development of the industry. Whiskey has been distilled in Midleton for nearly 200 years, and the €250 million investment will deliver hundreds of more jobs into the future, both during construction and once the distillery is operational.

“Today’s announcement is an extremely positive development for Midleton and the wider region and will further solidify Midleton’s reputation as the home of Irish whiskey.”

Nodjame Fouad, Chair and CEO at Irish Distillers, said: “Today is a momentous day for Irish Distillers and the team at Midleton Distillery.

“We are immensely proud of the continued strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys, led by Jameson which sold over 10 million cases in our 2022 financial year.”

Leo Clancy, CEO Enterprise Ireland, said: “Midleton is synonymous with whiskey, and is globally renowned for its products.

“Enterprise Ireland is delighted to work with Irish Distillers.

“This planned investment will also have an important impact on the local community.

“It also demonstrates Irish Distillers continued long-term commitment to Ireland and their sustainability ambitions.”