Rain and wind due as fresh weather warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

After a wash-out weekend, Met Éireann has issued a further weather warning for three counties today.

The status yellow warning is for rain and wind in counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It comes into effect at midday today and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

The forecaster is warning of localised heavy rainfall accompanied by strong and gusty winds.

Motorists and other road users should be aware that there will be hazardous driving conditions as well as spot flooding.

Meanwhile, a weather advisory for entire country will remain in place until 7pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said: "Remaining unsettled for much of this week with spells of heavy rain or showers, possibly causing further disruption."

Elsewhere, a dry and sunny morning on Monday will lead to showery conditions which will gradually spread northwards over the country.

There will be some heavy and thundery downpours and showers will continue into tonight.