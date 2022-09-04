Parents of Jack de Bromhead pay tribute to ‘beautiful young soul’ who will be ‘frozen in time’

The parents of Jack de Bromhead have described him as an amazing son who told them he loved them every day.

Devastated horse trainer Henry and his wife Heather published a death notice for the 13-year-old jockey this afternoon, following a fatal fall at Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Co Kerry on Saturday.

Describing Jack as their extraordinary and beautiful son, the couple said: “A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible — he will be forever present in our lives.

“Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul.

“He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day — an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!”

The couple said that the teenager was not just a perfect, funny, and loving son, but was also “an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia”.

They added: “He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind.

Our hearts are truly broken.”

The de Bromheads said that Jack made many friends wherever he went, “and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too”. They are asking his friends to “please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished”.

The grieving parents said their son had filled every moment of his 13 years and was always busy and curious, grasping at life and new interests.

Among his passions were farming, “the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses”.

They described their son as “a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10”, adding that by 11, “he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing”.

He recently started at a new school and his proud parents said he had made a “huge number of new friends” by this second day.

They added: “Jack's friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him”.

In addressing their son in the tribute, they said: “Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.” No funeral arrangements have yet been made.

Tributes to him have poured in from across the racing world to the young jockey.