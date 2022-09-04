Chance meeting with American tourist could answer mystery of skeletal remains

A chance meeting between an American tourist and a local historian in a small Limerick town could answer a 224-year mystery.

Nebraska woman Lease Tannehill-Neumann is a seventh-generation descendant of Patrick ‘Staker’ Wallis, a United Irishman executed in 1798.

She came to Kilfinane to visit his birthplace and other landmarks associated with him.

She and her husband Andrew got chatting to a local man whose eyes lit up when he realised who she was.

He immediately called James O’Brien, a member of the Kilfinane Coshlea Historical Society.

Lease Tannehill-Neumannand her husband Andrew in Kilfinane.

James has been campaigning to get bones found in the town square in 2006 analysed to see if any of them belong to Wallis, and to have them given a proper burial.

Where the chance encounter with Mrs Tannehill-Neumann is significant is that she has agreed to supply a sample of DNA, along with her aunt, who has researched the family's heritage.

Nebraska woman Lease Tannehill-Neumann is a seventh-generation descendant of one of Ireland’s celebrated United Irishmen, Patrick ‘Staker’ Wallis.

“At the end of the day, even if the answer is ‘no’, the bones have nothing to do with Wallis, it won’t change what he was,” Mr O’Brien said.

“It has never been our sole aim in the historical society to just prove or disprove whose bones they are.

We know roughly where he is buried, and we know he fought for independence, so no DNA test result is ever going to change his own legacy.

“But it would be great to see if any of the bones found are his.”

The National Museum of Ireland has given permission for bone samples from the remains — found by council workmen in 2006 — to be sent to the chrono unit at Queen’s University Belfast for carbon dating.

Lease Tannehill-Neumann has agreed to supply a sample of DNA for testing.

Carbon dating, while not an exact science, will confirm whether the bones found do at least come from within a century of when Wallis is understood to have been killed.