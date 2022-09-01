Man, 70s, in serious condition after being struck by SUV in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing to anyone passing Kinsalebeg on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal at the time to come forward
Man, 70s, in serious condition after being struck by SUV in Waterford

Diversions are currently in place and technical examination is underway this evening. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 20:15
Michelle McGlynn

A pedestrian has been hospitalised after an accident involving an SUV and a pedestrian in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident on the N25 at Kinsalebeg at around 10.15am.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious.

No other injuries were reported.

Diversions are currently in place and technical examination is underway this evening.

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Place: WaterfordPlace: Kinsalebeg
