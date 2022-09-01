Elderly man taken to hospital after collapsing on Spike Island

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 15:54
Michelle McGlynn and Eoin English

Crosshaven RNLI came to the aid of an elderly man who collapsed while on Spike Island this morning.

The man is currently in the care of Cork University Hospital following the medevac operation.

The RNLI were alerted to the incident by Valentia Coast Guard shortly before noon.

The crew — Aidan O’Connor, Norman Jackson, Derek Moynan and Claire Morgan — were able to make the crossing to the island quickly as conditions were calm.

They located the man towards the top of the island and casualty care was administered.

The crew then brought the casualty to the island pontoon and onto the lifeboat.

He was then brought to Crosshaven lifeboat station and placed in the care of NAS paramedics and the lifeboat doctor, Dr John Murphy.

The man then transferred to Cork University Hospital.

