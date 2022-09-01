Gardaí investigating Kerry housefire that killed father and daughter make arrests

Three men in total have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Co Kerry 10 years ago which claimed the lives of a father and daughter.

A man in his 30s was arrested in June of this year and was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Two men in their 40s were then arrested by gardaí on Thursday morning, and are being held at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anthony O'Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the fire on May 12, 2012. The housefire occurred at a residential property on Kileen Heights in Tralee. A garda spokesperson said that investigations are still "ongoing."

In 2012, gardaí determined that the housefire was accidental following an initial investigation. Neighbours reported the fire to gardaí in the early hours, and they arrived to the house at about 2.30am. Two units of the fire service attended as well.

Nadine's mother, Kelly O'Brien, escaped the blaze after jumping from an upstairs window, though she did sustain injuries. Anthony and his daughter Nadine were discovered together in an upstairs room of the semi-detached house which was destroyed by the fire.

They had been overcome by dense smoke and lethal fumes. Fire fighters using breathing apparatus rushed to them on the floor of the bedroom, but efforts to resuscitate them proved unsuccessful.

Rumours

On May 17, 2012, the day of Anthony and Nadine's funerals, gardaí put out a statement asking people to desist from circulating rumours that foul play had been involved in the housefire.

Responding to persistent speculation at the time, Superintendent Jim O'Connor said: "These rumours help nobody. They don’t help the community and I have no doubt that they are not helping the families involved."

At that time no one had been questioned in relation to the devastating fire, although gardaí did take witness statements and carried out door-to-door enquiries. A detailed forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

'Hero' father

The local community in Tralee was left in shock and mourning at the time of the incident. As per the families wishes, Nadine was buried with her father, cradled in Mr O'Brien's arms in the same coffin. They were laid to rest in Rath Cemetery together.

At their funeral, Fr Patsy Lynch, who conducted the mass, said that Anthony had given his life to try and save Nadine. Kelly paid tribute to her late husband as a "hero".

At the time of the fatal fire, the family had been living in the house in Killeen Heights for just over a year. Kelly and Anthony had been together for nine years, and married for five.