Rare butterfly and mushroom could scupper Cork GAA plans for 300 homes

A protected butterfly and rare mushrooms could hamstring Cork GAA efforts to secure planning for more than 300 homes on the northside of Cork City.

It follows a submission by Cork City Council to An Bórd Pleanála, which recommends it refuse planning for the GAA’s 319-unit strategic housing development (SHD) project in Kilcully.

The council said the applicant has not demonstrated, to its satisfaction, that the scheme would not impact negatively on the environment.

Crucially, it raised concerns about the potential impact of the SHD on the protected butterfly, the marsh fritillary, and on the rare waxcap mushroom.

It also cited the lack of usable public open space, non-compliance with key principles in the design of urban roads, and the over-provision of car parking, as reasons for refusal.

Cork GAA said the council's recommendation to refuse planning has come as a surprise.

“The [housing] proposal was subject to a series of detailed pre-application consultations, with the formal (s247) meeting being held with officials of Cork City Council on September 8, 2020,” it said.

“The outcomes of this meeting guided the preparation of the SHD application which was submitted to An Bórd Pleanála.

“A tripartite meeting was held with representatives of An Bórd Pleanála and Cork City Council on March 4, 2022.

“An Bórd Pleanála issued its opinion on March 15, 2022, which determined that the materials submitted, including information provided by Cork City Council, constituted a reasonable basis for a SHD application.

“At no point during these various consultations did Cork City Council allude to a reason for the refusal of permission.”

Several councillors who attended a briefing on the proposal during the summer all expressed concerns about the proposed development's potential impact on Murphy’s Rock.

However, the Irish Examiner has confirmed the SHD was now being considered in the context of the new city development plan, which came into effect earlier this month, and which provides a much higher level of environmental protection than previously afforded to the landmark local amenity, Murphy’s Rock, which is close to the site earmarked for the SHD.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran, who has called for an oral hearing into the planning application, welcomed the council’s stance, and said several councillors who attended a briefing on the proposal during the summer all expressed concerns about the proposed development's potential impact on Murphy’s Rock.

Cork GAA said it submitted a raft of reports with its application which assessed the SHD from an ecological perspective and that despite the issues raised by the council now, it was confident all of the planning authority’s concerns could, if found necessary by An Bórd Pleanála, be “properly and fully addressed” by way of appropriate planning conditions.

The parcel of land was bought by the county board in the 1960s to develop playing fields. A hurley factory, which ceased trading some time ago, was also based there.

The Cork County GAA Board has said if planning is granted, the site will be sold in a bid to help finance its near €30m debt associated with the regeneration of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.