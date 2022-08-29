Irish Water warns of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city 

Irish Water has warned of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city during a series of works over the coming days.

The utility is working with Cork City Council on water mains connection works around the Victoria Cross area which it said may cause disruption to supply in surrounding areas from 8pm to midnight on Tuesday, August 30, and on Wednesday, August 31.

Customers on the Carrigrohane Road (N22) and Farranlea Road may also experience disruption to water supply during the same times, it said. A spokesman said during these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

“Traffic management in the form of a lane closure will be in place by The Crow’s Nest while the works are being carried out,” he said.

Following these improvement works water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water has also advised customers in the Douglas area that it will begin work this week on the installation of new wastewater and water connections on a short section of the Carrigaline Road (R609) south of the Douglas Pitch and Putt club and next to Darraglynn Nursing Home.

“The works, which will take approximately two weeks to complete, will improve the water supply in the area,” the spokesman said.

Pedestrian management and a ‘stop and go’ traffic system will be in place for the duration of the works, while local and emergency traffic will be maintained throughout.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause,” he said.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.