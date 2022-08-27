Man interviewed as part of garda penalty points probe in mid-west criticises detectives' tactics

One of those questioned by detectives on suspicion gardaí squared away penalty points has criticised the tactics used and said investigating officers acted way “over the top” when, armed with guns, they searched his family home.

A number of those who gardaí had suspected of having their penalty points wiped by officers have been informed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided they will not be prosecuted.

A retired Limerick garda superintendent, and four serving gardaí, were charged last year with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

However, the DPP has said civilians, including some well-known Limerick hurlers, a politician, and a media figure, will not face any prosecution.

A group of serving gardaí who have been on suspension for the past two years have not been charged with any offence, but they have been questioned under caution by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The NBCI began a “corruption in office” probe three years ago.

Following the seizure of a mobile phone, they began investigating if gardaí had been squaring away penalty points for certain parties.

One of the persons questioned by the NBCI and who has been told they will not face any prosecution said the manner in which gardaí interacted with him was “deeply disturbing”.

While it was a “huge relief” to not be prosecuted, he said it was “beyond shocking what went on”.

“Calling to houses with search warrants in the dark of night was extremely disturbing, it was way over the top, making criminals out of ordinary people, it was shocking stuff, it was horrific,” he said.

“What happened was gardaí came to my home and there were fellas in suits and they sat down and I could see they were armed, and they had a search warrant for the house, and they wanted my phone and they said they were investigating me.

“So, they took away my phone, I gave it to them without any hesitation because I wanted to comply with everything; it was shocking and it would seriously damage your confidence in the decision-making in the force.

“I spent a number of hours in a garda station with my solicitor afterwards, the interview was very intense, they (NBCI) were emphasising throughout the whole thing that this was part of a bigger investigation. Of course I was worried.

“I was told that the DPP had advised the gardai that they have no grounds for prosecution and that they would be returning our phones.”

Solicitor Dan O’Gorman, who is representing the retired garda superintendent facing trial for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice, said: “On a personal level I am very pleased for the people and their families who were part of this investigation, that any ‘cloud’ over them no longer exists — however, there are still others that remain in an air of uncertainty.

“I have requested that a public enquiry take place in relation to this entire affair.”

Mr O’Gorman also called on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to “review” the entire investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “As this remains an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Síochána cannot make any comment either in general or on specific aspects.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on matters before the courts.”