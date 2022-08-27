Tall ship Grace O'Malley to welcome visitors on board in Cork City 

Grace O'Malley will be in Cork until Tuesday after sailing past Roches Point on Friday afternoon, and will also visit Cobh on Monday
Tall ship Grace O'Malley to welcome visitors on board in Cork City 

The training ship will be open to the public from 2pm to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Picture: David Creedon

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 12:58
Steve Neville

Grace O'Malley has berthed in Cork where members of the public will be able to step on board the tall ship.

The training ship will be open to the public from 2pm to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 164ft tradewind schooner was acquired by the Atlantic Youth Trust to replace the Asgard II which was lost in 2008 and Northern Irelands' Lord Rank which was lost in 2010.

Grace O'Malley will be in Cork until Tuesday after sailing past Roches Point on Friday afternoon, and will also visit Cobh on Monday.

Named after the famous Pirate Queen of Mayo, the aim of the ship is to "provide educational opportunities to young people enabling personal and skills development through the marine".

"It has always been a core ambition of the Atlantic Youth Trust to engage young people from all backgrounds with the marine and expand opportunities for self-development and career progression. Young people who might not normally get the opportunity," said Captain Gerry Burns.

The ship is run by a crew of professionals and volunteers who work with young people to equip them "with the necessary life and marine skills to address today’s environmental and sustainability challenges".

Captain Burns added: "We also recognise the role the ship can play in training professionals to support the rapid expansion of the offshore renewable sector.

"A key goal in acquiring the vessel is to underpin a talent pipeline of young adults into maritime professions across Ireland – and in turn for her to be recognised as the 'people’s ship'."

In addition to delivering youth development through the marine, the Grace O’Malley will fulfil an ambassadorial role to improve cross-community and cross-border relations, lending itself to trade, tourism, and cultural development, as well as providing economic benefits through the onset revenue generated.

Read More

TD claims ghost ship off Cork coast being passed 'from pillar to post'

More in this section

Cork 'shop' for Ukrainian refugees shuts amid security concerns Cork 'shop' for Ukrainian refugees shuts amid security concerns
Family of four rescued from Lough Derg after cruiser ran aground Family of four rescued from Lough Derg after cruiser ran aground
Limerick teen who died in road tragedy was a 'kind-hearted rogue', mother tells funeral mass Limerick teen who died in road tragedy was a 'kind-hearted rogue', mother tells funeral mass
<p>The profits earned by the county board from the €75m scheme are to pay down the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium debt. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Locals object to Cork GAA's €75m housing scheme

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices