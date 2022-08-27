Tall ship Grace O'Malley to welcome visitors on board in Cork City 

Grace O'Malley has berthed in Cork where members of the public will be able to step on board the tall ship.

The training ship will be open to the public from 2pm to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 164ft tradewind schooner was acquired by the Atlantic Youth Trust to replace the Asgard II which was lost in 2008 and Northern Irelands' Lord Rank which was lost in 2010.

Grace O'Malley will be in Cork until Tuesday after sailing past Roches Point on Friday afternoon, and will also visit Cobh on Monday.

Named after the famous Pirate Queen of Mayo, the aim of the ship is to "provide educational opportunities to young people enabling personal and skills development through the marine".

"It has always been a core ambition of the Atlantic Youth Trust to engage young people from all backgrounds with the marine and expand opportunities for self-development and career progression. Young people who might not normally get the opportunity," said Captain Gerry Burns.

The ship is run by a crew of professionals and volunteers who work with young people to equip them "with the necessary life and marine skills to address today’s environmental and sustainability challenges".

Captain Burns added: "We also recognise the role the ship can play in training professionals to support the rapid expansion of the offshore renewable sector.

"A key goal in acquiring the vessel is to underpin a talent pipeline of young adults into maritime professions across Ireland – and in turn for her to be recognised as the 'people’s ship'."

In addition to delivering youth development through the marine, the Grace O’Malley will fulfil an ambassadorial role to improve cross-community and cross-border relations, lending itself to trade, tourism, and cultural development, as well as providing economic benefits through the onset revenue generated.