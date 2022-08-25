Work to begin on former St Kevin’s hospital site in Cork for housing scheme

Enabling works on the 14-acre site is to commence soon and will take a number of months to complete, the Land Development Agency confirmed.
Construction machinery on site this week near the former St Kevin's Hospital site. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 17:30
Eoin English

Enabling works are finally set to start on the site of the former St Kevin’s hospital in Cork City, paving the way for a long-awaited 265 social and affordable housing scheme.

However, the first homes will not be available until 2024, a year later than the previously stated target set by the Land Development Agency (LDA) when it secured planning for the scheme in early 2021.

The discovery of roosting bats in buildings on the site delayed the start of the enabling works by several months this year, with advice that no works should take place until September, to protect breeding bats.

But the LDA has today confirmed that enabling works, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site overlooking the Lee Fields, and the demolition of non-protected structures, will begin soon and will take a number of months to complete.

The LDA said that work will allow it to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site, with the first homes available in 2024.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the news that work on the long-awaited scheme is advancing.

“This development will be a great boost to the northside of the city, but will also offer many housing opportunities to many citizens who are affected by the housing crisis,” he said.

The LDA’s head of property, Phelim O’Neill, said the agency is pleased to have commenced the enabling works which helps bring the site closer to the start of the full construction project.

The development will regenerate an unused and derelict piece of state land to deliver much-needed social and affordable housing for Cork,” he said. 

"We would like to thank Cork City Council and the HSE for their assistance in progressing the project."

The listed red-brick St Kevin’s Hospital building on the grounds of the former Our Lady’s Mental Hospital fell into dereliction following the closure of the medical facility in 2002.

The distinctive building was gutted in a suspected arson attack in July 2017, and has lain vacant since.

The LDA secured planning from An Bórd Pleanála in April 2021 for this large strategic housing development project.

Set on 14 acres in a prominent position overlooking the River Lee, the development will include a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and apartments.

It will have a strong focus on sustainability, with public transport links to the city and to other local amenities.

St Kevin’s is located close to major employment centres, third-level institutions, and to local facilities, making walking and cycling attractive options.

Family Notices