Watch: Cork-raised bison having 'remarkable impact' in the wild

Irish bison which became the first to roam wild in the UK in thousands of years have already had a remarkable impact.

On July 18, two bison from Hoofstock at Fota Wildlife Park, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, were released into West Blean and Thornden Woods, Kent, along with another one from Scotland.

Such a historic moment was organised in effort to help combat the impact of climate change.

The release is a part of the five-year long Wilder Blean project by Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust.

Thanks to £1.25m (€1.5m) in funding from the annual Dream Fund, the project was able to go ahead.

It is hoped the animals will revitalise the woodland through their natural behaviours, such as grazing, eating bark and felling trees, which will open natural canopies in the forest and help to revive struggling native wildlife.

Now, one month on since their arrival, the impact the bison have had on their new home is plain to see.

Kent Wildlife Trust has explained the trio are having a "remarkable impact" on the landscape.

Despite the hot weather, the ecosystem engineers have reportedly adapted well to the area, keeping cool within the dense woodland.

From games of chase amongst the youngsters, to the creation of natural trails, these three bovines have been making themselves right at home.

Bison ranger Tom Gibbs explains: “Whilst they are very much wild animals, they have distinctive personalities. I have seen the two younger females playing and enjoying their surroundings.

They will jump in the air when they get excited, chase each other and run around. They are really enjoying being outside, it’s fantastic they are comfortable enough to interact in this way.

“The matriarch likes the bracken and can often be seen trampling and even lying down on it. The calf with one horn seems to have a taste for brambles.

“It will be interesting to see her face once the berries start to come through.

“To grow, the berries need light, and the bison are beginning to create more light in the woodland already through their natural behaviours, so in a way they are making their own dessert.”

Bison ranger Donovan Wright explains how, in just one month, they are already changing the structure of the woodland: “The bison have already had a remarkable impact.

"I did not expect it to be so sudden, but literally from the first day you could sense their presence in the woods.

“We have seen them create a network of paths opening up trails of up to a metre wide.

"And we are not the only ones using them, I have seen foxes, rabbits, and a slow worm sunbathing on one.

“They have healthy appetites, eating up to 35kg of vegetation a day, and with that come lots of fertilising and seed dispersal.

"The birds have figured out that bison droppings attract invertebrates. They have been pecking at the bison dung, feasting off insects.”

The arrival of these three female bison is just the first milestone within the Wilder Blean project.

Within the next eight weeks, a bull from Germany will also be released into the herd, with the hopes they will then breed.

Then, once the herd is settled, Longhorn cattle, Iron-Age pigs and Exmoor ponies will also be released into the Blean.

Each will have a unique impact on the wilderness around them and help nature to thrive in the area.