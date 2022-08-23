Clare man Thomas O'Halloran stabbed repeatedly in neck and chest, British court told

Elderly man who was attacked on his mobility scooter was described as 'very popular' in Greenford, often busking for charity
Clare man Thomas O'Halloran stabbed repeatedly in neck and chest, British court told

Thomas O’Halloran died on August 16. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 11:04
Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

A man accused of repeatedly stabbing an elderly mobility scooter rider in the neck, chest and abdomen faces a provisional trial next spring.

Lee Byer, 44, allegedly killed 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in what a prosecutor has described as a “vicious attack” in Greenford, west London, on August 16.

Mr O'Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Shortly after 4pm, police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim travelling in his scooter from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

At that time, Mr O’Halloran was able to tell the passer-by that he had been stabbed, although wounds to his body were clearly visible.

The police arrived within minutes to find Mr O’Halloran had collapsed and was being helped by members of the public.

Police and medics took over first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.54pm.

A post-mortem examination found the grandfather, who was known “throughout the local community”, had sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.

A woman lays flowers on Western Avenue Frontage Road in Greenford (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Byer, of no fixed address, was charged on August 19 with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing a large knife.

On Tuesday, he made his first appearance at the Old Bailey before the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

The defendant appeared by video link from custody at Belmarsh prison wearing a grey tracksuit.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for November 8 with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from May 2 2023.

He remanded the defendant into custody.

Mr O’Halloran, a passionate musician, was described as “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

He is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

Read More

Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

More in this section

World War I bombs found in Courtmacsherry World War I bombs found in Courtmacsherry
'Unbearable grief': Tributes for Limerick teen who died in Cappamore collision  'Unbearable grief': Tributes for Limerick teen who died in Cappamore collision 
GP surgery stock Fermoy primary care centre won't offer services until end of year
GreenfordPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: London
<p>Dylan McCarthy passed away on Monday afternoon following an assault in Co Kildare. Picture: Kilmallock GAA.</p>

Locals mourn loss of Limerick man in violent assault

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices