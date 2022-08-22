Locals mourn loss of Kilmallock man after Kildare assault

The 29-year-old man who died in hospital today after being critically injured in an assault in Co Kildare at the weekend has been named as Dylan McCarthy from Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Last night the local community in the Limerick town were in shock.

"Dylan's heartbroken parents Eamonn and Marita, sister Orla and partner Glenn, new nephew Liam, Dylan’s partner Aoife, aunts, uncles and the McCarthy and O’Doherty families are grateful to have had Dylan for 29 years. We are very thankful for all the masses, prayers and good wishes for Dylan," a spokesperson for the family said.

The local church has said that funeral arrangements will be announced after organ donation has taken place.

Fr Chris O' Donnell said: "It is a source of comfort to Dylan's mother Marita that tonight, six of his organs are being donated. He will live on not only through the people who receive the donations, but in the hearts and memories of everyone in Kilmallock."

He said that the entire town is feeling the impact of Dylan's death.

"The McCarthy family are quiet, genuine and people. Dylan's choice to be an organ donor is typical of his families' generosity. We are all struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"I know that when the family get back to Kilmallock they will be met with love and compassion," he said.

Fr David Casey said that people in Kilmallock are "astonished that this could happen" to one of their own.

"I have spoken with neighbours and his former teachers and they have told me that he was a quiet, nice boy growing up, and that no one could have a bad word to say about him," he said.

We are a tight-knit community and Dylan's family will take comfort in the support they will get from all of us in this hard time."

Locally Councillor John Egan said that Dylan's death has had a deep impact on people in the area.

"What has happened to Irish society, how can this happen after someone has gone to a pub? It is senseless," he said.

Mr Egan said Dylan was "well thought of" in Kilmallock, and that he will be greatly missed in the Limerick factory where he worked.

"He was in Kildare to celebrate a family event, no one could have seen this happening, my heart goes out to his family, and it is awful for the local community too," he added.

Kilmallock GAA club has also paid tribute to Mr McCarthy.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy.

"Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling. He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.

"To Eamon, Marita and Orla, Dylan's partner Aoife, extended family and friends we are sorry for your great loss. We will remember Dylan always. There is no fairness in life and death, if there was no good men would die young. RIP Dylan," a club spokesperson said.

Mr McCarthy was pronounced dead this afternoon after being injured in an assault that occurred at the entrance of a premises on Dublin Street, in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

It is understood that Dylan's father, who is in his 50's, was also seriously injured during the altercation, and he is receiving treatment in hospital at this time.

A garda spokesperson has renewed an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, 21st August 2022 is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.