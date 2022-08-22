Cork family thank public for 'overwhelming support' after mother's death on Scottish hike

The family of a mother in Cork who died on a charity hike in Scotland have thanked the public for their financial and emotional support since the tragedy.

Laura Marcelin, 44, a much-loved and respected healthcare worker, died of Cardiac Arrhythmia while taking part in the Great Wilderness Challenge on August 13.

Her funeral in Scotland is to be held on Tuesday before her remains are repatriated to Ireland for a second funeral on September 3 in Curraghagalla Church and her subsequent burial in Mitchelstown Brigown Cemetery. A GoFundme page set up to help cover funeral and repatriation costs, has raised more than €27,000.

Her husband Andy and their two children, Jay, 20, and Mia, 15, were “overwhelmed with the show of support” and “want to sincerely say thanks to everyone who donated …and issued sympathies with them,” a statement from the family said.

The GoFundMe donations “surpassed all expectations” and has helped ease financial problems caused by the tragedy, they said.

“Andy, Jay and Mia would also like to thank the Curraghagalla Community who have rallied around the family and ensured that they want for nothing and also want to thank Laura’s family and friends in Scotland for their continued support.”

Following the funeral and payment of all costs, the family will donate money to the Irish Heart Foundation, the Scottish mountain rescue and to the Curraghagalla Community heart defibrillator fund.

Born in Scotland, Ms Marcelin lived in Kilworth, Co. Cork, with her husband and their two children. Ms Marcelin was described as a devoted mother, a “fantastic carer”, and “hardworking".

Ms Marcelin loved hill walking and always carried a flag to celebrate both Ireland and Scotland on her trips, the BBC reported. In a tribute, friends said: "Her heart was in both countries.

"She loved the hills and walking and we are comforted by the fact she died while enjoying a beautiful walk in stunning surroundings in her home country. Her children were the most important thing in her world. Laura was loved and respected by all who knew her."