CUH recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country this morning with 66
CUH asks people not to attend its emergency department unless absolutely necessary

The public has been advised to contact their local GP or South Doc prior to attending CUH's emergency department. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:49
Steven Heaney

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is warning the public of significant delays at its emergency department (ED) due to a surge in presentations.

A spokesperson said it was "regrettable" that some patients in the ED may be faced with delays. 

"All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised," the spokesperson said. 

The public has been advised to contact their local GP or South Doc prior to attending CUH's emergency department. 

CUH management also suggested people consider attending the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the local injuries units in Bantry General Hospital or Mallow.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue," the spokesperson added.

"Hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time."

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 461 patients without beds at Irish hospitals this morning. Some 398 are in emergency departments and 63 are in other hospital wards.

CUH recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country this morning with 66, all of whom were waiting at the emergency department.

University Hospital Galway had the second-highest number of patients without a bed with 57.

<p>Ireland's oldest man Michael O'Connor, 107 years, from Muckross, Killarney, received his second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 last year. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan. </p>

Kerry native believed to be Ireland's oldest man dies at 108

