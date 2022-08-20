Large shipment of Ukrainian grain to land in Ireland — first since war began

It's the first shipment of grain to Ireland from Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia last February
The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn to Ireland sailing from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, on August 5. Picture: Nina Lyashonok/AP

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 10:16
David Raleigh

A large shipment of Ukrainian grain will land in Foynes Port, Co Limerick, today — the first to arrive here since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February

The Panama-flagged Navi Star left Odessa Port on August 5 carrying 33,000 tonnes of grain to be used by Irish farmers for animal feed as part of maiden trade voyages out of Ukraine under a UN-backed deal lifting Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea.

Two other vessels that left the Ukraine port of Chornmorsk were bound for Britain and Turkey, with 24,000 tonnes of grain between them.

The sailing of the Navi Star to Ireland on behalf of the Cork-based grain and feed company R&H Hall, is seen as a positive milestone for the global grain supply chain which has been in crisis since the war began.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko said she is “happy that Ireland is among the first countries to receive Ukrainian corn by sea, as Ireland strongly supports Ukraine and is a true friend of the Ukrainian people”.

Ms Gerasko said Ireland had taken “extraordinary steps to provide a safe haven" for Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war, and the shipment of corn will lift the burden of uncertainty from the Irish farmer.

Maintaining global food security

She argued Ukraine would fulfill “all of its obligations” under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but she stressed global food security would only be maintained “if Russia also sticks to the initiative's provisions”.

Former defence minister, Willie O’Dea, said he was “delighted the deal to allow grain exports leave Ukraine is still holding” and he said he hoped it might signal the start of a move towards a peace deal.

“For months, grain supplies were held up in the ports in Ukraine and they couldn't get out,” added Mr O’Dea.

It might be a small indication that it may be possible for some sort of peace deal to be worked out in the not too distant future.

Philip Lynch, senior trader with R&H Hall, thanked the captain and crew of the Navi Star for making the journey to Ireland. 

He said the crew had made an "extraordinary effort since originally planning to leave Ukraine in February, and we hope that it is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in what remains a volatile situation”.

#Ukraine
