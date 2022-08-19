'Urgent' appeal issued to West Cork residents to conserve water as situation reaches 'critical level'

They have stated that drought conditions are causing a "severe depletion of water supplies".
Night-time restrictions are already in place in areas across the region along with tankering to top up some water supplies that are dangerously low.

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 10:52
Rebecca Laffan

The people of West Cork are being urged to conserve water as drought levels reach "severe" levels following a lengthy period of dry, hot weather.

In an appeal launched on Friday, Irish Water stated that "demand has surged in this scenic area due to seasonal tourism combined with the ongoing dry weather".

Irish Water is advising the people of West Cork to avoid power washing and use of the garden hose, as well as taking shorter showers and only to use baths if "absolutely necessary".

Residents are also urged to check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs and to avoid filling paddling and swimming pools. Water from already filled pools should be used for cleaning or watering plants.

It is also advised to check water flow and pressure, as, if low, it could indicate a pipe leak. 

Residents are being urged to keep the garden hose in the shed, avoid filling pools and to re-use water in filled pools.
Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead Ian O’Mahony said: “We are appealing to residents, businesses and the farming community in West Cork to reduce their water usage as the situation is reaching a critical level."

Mr O'Mahony added that West Cork is busier this time of year with people spending more time outdoors, and using more water. 

"We are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of West Cork can continue to operate as normal," he said.

He added that since November 2021, rainfall in West Cork has been below average for every month except June, when compared to historical rainfall records. 

"This has impacted our water resources as they need time to replenish, and it will take 6-8 weeks of rainfall to do that. Added to this we have had a heatwave with only 1.4mm of rainfall recorded at Roches Point since last Sunday."

Furthermore, long-range forecasts are predicting below average rainfall for the next two weeks in the area, which further exacerbates the issue, he said.

“In a nutshell, a surge in demand coupled with the dry weather has led to seriously stressed water supplies in West Cork and we are asking people to play their part to conserve water and ensure a continuous day time supply for all.”

Irish Water said it will continue to work alongside Cork County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county.

Latest

