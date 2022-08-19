Man, 44, charged with murder of Clare pensioner in London

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

Lee Byer of Allenby Avenue UB12, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, police confirmed.

"The family of Mr O'Halloran, who was aged 87, have been informed. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time," they said in a statement released this morning.

"Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation."

A forensic officer at a property in Southall, west London, at the scene. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Investigating police are still urging anyone with footage of the stabbing to submit it.

According to Mr O’Halloran's Facebook, he is originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Mr O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said at the scene in Greenford, west London earlier this week.

Met officers and paramedics were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a stabbing and he was declared dead at the scene.

Handout CCTV image dated 16/08/22 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a man wearing grey shorts, a dark coloured t-shirt, a white baseball cap and white patterned builder style gloves, and armed with a knife, seen running from the scene of the stabbing of Thomas O'Halloran.

A “dangerous” knife-wielding man was seen fleeing the scene of the fatal attack.

Back in Clare, Mr O'Halloran's local community have been left in "deep shock and sadness", Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway has said.

“The news of the brutal murder of Thomas O’Halloran has shocked the people of Ennistymon and North Clare," Senator Conway said.

"It is almost unbelievable, that a man of his age using an electronic mobility device, was targeted and murdered in broad daylight. It is truly shocking.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible,” he added.

’Tommy’ as he was known to many, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

“He was a very popular man in the Greenford area of London where he regularly played music and often busked for charity. Most recently, he raised money for the Ukrainian community living in London.