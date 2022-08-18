Campaigners urge councillors to approve two major cycle lane projects in Cork

Cycling campaigners have urged Cork’s city councillors to approve two big bike lane projects amid fears that local opposition to parts of the schemes could scupper them entirely.

The Cork Cycling Campaign said the two active travel projects, one in Ballincollig and the other in Ballyphehane on the city’s southside, will deliver many benefits not just to cyclists, but to society in general, and should not be shelved because of issues that can be addressed in the final design process.

“It’s important that people take the opportunity that is afforded during public consultation to think about ways in which the proposals can be improved rather than outright rejected,” chairman Conn Donovan said.

The ‘do-nothing’ scenario is not an option given the challenges we face as a society currently.

The city council published draft plans for both schemes some weeks ago under the Section 38 process, and public input was sought.

It is proposed to provide some 600m of single uphill raised cycle track on Tory Top Road in Ballyphehane, between its junction with Pearse Road and Lower Friars Walk. The planned removal of a number of trees has sparked opposition in the area.

In Ballincollig’s Greenfields and Coolroe Meadows estates, it is proposed to provide northbound and southbound cycle lanes to Coolroe Meadows, extending from the Greenfields roundabout at the southern end to the R608 at the northern end.

However, the proposals have led to a local campaign to ‘save a roundabout’ earmarked for removal, and to protect the road layout in the area.

There are two other significant bike lane projects in Ballincollig out for public consultation at the moment but neither has attracted as much local opposition as the Coolroe/Greenfields scheme.

The Ballyphehane and Ballincollig proposals are due to be discussed in City Hall in the coming weeks following the consideration of the public feedback.

Mr Donovan said while they are aware that some people in both areas do not support the proposals, it is important that city councillors support the schemes.

He said cycling brings many benefits to communities, including improving health and delivering fuel cost savings of between €140 and €200 annually if people make the switch from their cars to bikes.

Switching just one trip per day from car driving to cycling can help someone reduce an individual's carbon footprint by about 0.5 tonnes over a year, and children who cycle to school have higher concentration levels, he said.

“No scheme is perfect but we would be in uncharted territory for Cork in recent years for councillors to vote down an active travel scheme," he said.

“We would like to see city council engineers engage with the concerns raised regarding vehicular speeding in Coolroe Meadows and street trees in Tory Top Rd but it is imperative that safe cycling infrastructure is delivered in both of these locations.”

He said the campaign is available to work with public bodies, community groups, and others to advocate for and advise on improved cycling infrastructure and to encourage people to cycle.

The campaign’s focus is primarily on everyday cycling – cycling as a form of transport - but it also supports the development of recreational cycling facilities.