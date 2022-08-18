Campaigners urge councillors to approve two major cycle lane projects in Cork

Proposals in Ballincollig have led to a local campaign to ‘save a roundabout’ earmarked for removal
Campaigners urge councillors to approve two major cycle lane projects in Cork

It is proposed to provide some 600m of single uphill raised cycle track on Tory Top Road in Ballyphehane, between its junction with Pearse Road and Lower Friars Walk. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 17:55
Eoin English

Cycling campaigners have urged Cork’s city councillors to approve two big bike lane projects amid fears that local opposition to parts of the schemes could scupper them entirely.

The Cork Cycling Campaign said the two active travel projects, one in Ballincollig and the other in Ballyphehane on the city’s southside, will deliver many benefits not just to cyclists, but to society in general, and should not be shelved because of issues that can be addressed in the final design process.

“It’s important that people take the opportunity that is afforded during public consultation to think about ways in which the proposals can be improved rather than outright rejected,” chairman Conn Donovan said.

The ‘do-nothing’ scenario is not an option given the challenges we face as a society currently.

The city council published draft plans for both schemes some weeks ago under the Section 38 process, and public input was sought.

It is proposed to provide some 600m of single uphill raised cycle track on Tory Top Road in Ballyphehane, between its junction with Pearse Road and Lower Friars Walk. The planned removal of a number of trees has sparked opposition in the area.

In Ballincollig’s Greenfields and Coolroe Meadows estates, it is proposed to provide northbound and southbound cycle lanes to Coolroe Meadows, extending from the Greenfields roundabout at the southern end to the R608 at the northern end.

However, the proposals have led to a local campaign to ‘save a roundabout’ earmarked for removal, and to protect the road layout in the area.

There are two other significant bike lane projects in Ballincollig out for public consultation at the moment but neither has attracted as much local opposition as the Coolroe/Greenfields scheme.

The Ballyphehane and Ballincollig proposals are due to be discussed in City Hall in the coming weeks following the consideration of the public feedback.

Mr Donovan said while they are aware that some people in both areas do not support the proposals, it is important that city councillors support the schemes.

He said cycling brings many benefits to communities, including improving health and delivering fuel cost savings of between €140 and €200 annually if people make the switch from their cars to bikes.

Switching just one trip per day from car driving to cycling can help someone reduce an individual's carbon footprint by about 0.5 tonnes over a year, and children who cycle to school have higher concentration levels, he said.

“No scheme is perfect but we would be in uncharted territory for Cork in recent years for councillors to vote down an active travel scheme," he said.

“We would like to see city council engineers engage with the concerns raised regarding vehicular speeding in Coolroe Meadows and street trees in Tory Top Rd but it is imperative that safe cycling infrastructure is delivered in both of these locations.” 

He said the campaign is available to work with public bodies, community groups, and others to advocate for and advise on improved cycling infrastructure and to encourage people to cycle.

The campaign’s focus is primarily on everyday cycling – cycling as a form of transport - but it also supports the development of recreational cycling facilities.

Read More

Secret Cyclist: 'Councillors who oppose cycle lanes should visit families of road victims'

More in this section

Man arrested in connection with Kerry murder released without charge Man arrested in connection with Kerry murder released without charge
Inquest into woman who died after giving birth in Cork 'must be held as soon as possible' Inquest into woman who died after giving birth in Cork 'must be held as soon as possible'
Patient with collapsed lung in Limerick Hospital 'had to dial 999' to get pain relief  Patient with collapsed lung in Limerick Hospital 'had to dial 999' to get pain relief 
#Climate Change#CyclingPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork Cycling Campaign
<p>The club is the largest shareholder of Ballybeggan Park and its legal team had claimed the defendant company had no right to deny the members their “sporting rights”. File picture: David Maher / SPORTSFILE</p>

Kerry Coursing Club loses bid to prevent lockout and deny their 'sporting rights'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 21
  • 36
  • 42
  • 44
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices