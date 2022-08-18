Man arrested in connection with Kerry murder released without charge

The body of Miriam Burns, 75, was discovered in her home near Killarney at lunchtime on Monday by neighbours.
The body of Miriam Burns was discovered at her house in Killarney

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 14:10
Anne Lucey

A man in his 50s who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 75-year-old Miriam Burns has been released without charge.

The body of Ms Burns was discovered in her home near Killarney at lunchtime on Monday by neighbours.

Ms Burns, a mother and grandmother, had not been seen since around  5pm on Friday. 

The investigation into her unexplained death was declared a murder inquiry on Tuesday afternoon and shortly afterwards a man was arrested.

The man was interviewed for the fifth time shortly after noon on Thursday. The man’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell confirmed his client was released without being charged in connection with the death.

“I have no further comment at this point in time,” Mr O’Connell said.

