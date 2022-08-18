Man arrested in connection with murder of elderly Irishman in London

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who leads the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

It comes after officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue about 4pm before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O'Halloran was from Co Clare and left his native Ennistymon 71 years ago, but had travelled home to see family every year until around 10 years ago.

The local community in Clare expressed their “deep shock” following the pensioner’s death.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in “deep shock and sadness”.

Mr Conway described it as “almost unbelievable” that an elderly man using a mobility scooter was targeted in daylight.

“It is truly shocking,” he said.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible.”

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

“He was a very popular man in the Greenford area of London, where he regularly played music and often busked for charity. Most recently, he raised money for the Ukrainian community living in London.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the O’Halloran family both in London and Ennistymon at this very difficult time for them.”

Local councillor Fianna Fáil Shane Talty offered his sympathies to the Ennistymon community and Mr O’Halloran’s family.

Mr Talty said Mr O’Halloran left Clare as a young man but remained in contact with family there.

“Terribly sad way to see a long life brought to an end,” he said.

