Tributes to Cork mother of two who died during Scottish Highlands charity hike

Laura Marcelin, 44, a healthcare worker, was taking part in the Great Wilderness Challenge on Saturday when she collapsed
Ms Marcelin worked in a Cork nursing home for many years and people paid tribute to her good work there online.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 18:24
Liz Dunphy

Tributes have been paid to a Cork mother of two who tragically died after collapsing during a charity hike in the Scottish Highlands.

Laura Marcelin, 44, a healthcare worker, was taking part in the Great Wilderness Challenge on Saturday when she collapsed.

Although born in Scotland, she lived in Kilworth, Cork, with her husband and two children.

Ms Marcelin was described by mourners as a devoted mother, a “fantastic carer” and “hardworking”. Although emergency services reportedly rushed to her rescue at Inveran, Ms Marcelin could not be saved.

Ms Marcelin worked in a Cork nursing home for many years and people paid tribute to her good work there online.

“Shocked to hear of Laura’s untimely passing. A fantastic carer to my sister...Sincere condolences to her family. She will be missed.” 

 Another wrote: “Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Laura who always took great care of our mother …You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Laura.” 

Ms Marcelin loved hill walking and always carried a flag to celebrate both Ireland and Scotland on her trips, the BBC reports.

In a tribute, friends said: "Her heart was in both countries".

She loved the hills and walking and we are comforted by the fact she died while enjoying a beautiful walk in stunning surroundings in her home country.

"Her children were the most important thing in her world. Laura was loved and respected by all who knew her."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the cost of Laura’s repatriation, funeral and burial in Ireland.

More than €20,000 has been raised in two days.

Her local community group, Curraghagalla Community Group, is also currently fundraising for an AED.

Family and friends thanked the emergency services and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team who went to her aid, and two walkers who administered CPR.

Organisers of the Great Wilderness Challenge also thanked emergency services and participants for their assistance.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time,” they wrote on the event website.

"Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill."

The annual event, which returned following an absence of two years, sees participants complete a 25-mile route from Dundonnell to Poolewe.

