Cork village hopes to break record for largest gathering of people named Michael Collins

A Cork village is aiming to set the world record for the largest number of people named Michael Collins in the same place.

The residents of Newcestown are aiming to set the world record this coming Sunday.

The gathering is being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Irish revolutionary's death.

Niall O'Mahony, owner of O'Mahony's Bar, came up with the novel idea to mark the centenary.

"The quote from the film was 'If they shut me up, who will take my place?' and we have two or three Newcestown people named Michael Collins, so we said let's gather all the Michael Collinses together for one day," said Mr O'Mahony.

Every Michael Collins who attends on the day will get a commemorative T-shirt, a certificate to say they were part of the world record attempt and a free drink.

The Collins gathering has already generated great interest online and they already know there will be people with the famous name travelling from Limerick and Dublin.

An older gentleman from Dublin was in touch to say he would make the journey down to represent the capital Collinses and he is set to receive five-star treatment.

"He was in touch wondering how to get to Newcestown from the train and looking for a place to stay.

"We said we will pick him up off the bus in Bandon, we'll put him up for the night and we'll take him to the monument at Béal na Bláth on Monday for the official day and then get him back to Cork for the train to Dublin."

Another Michael Collins will be visiting from Upton House nursing home. He is wheelchair-bound and after he expressed an interest in the event, staff organised to bring him.

Independent TD Michael Collins will be MC on the day and his son, also named Michael Collins, will be attending as well.

The gathering will be followed by food and music from Bog the Donkey at O'Mahony's Bar.

The event will close out this year's Newcestown Festival, which is back after a two-year Covid hiatus.

Not only will the festival mark the anniversary of Michael Collins' death, but it will also mark 100 years since the burning down of O'Mahony's Bar by the Black and Tans on October 12, 1920.

Due to Covid, the historical event could not be commemorated on its 100th anniversary but it will be marked this year.

For more information on the festival's other events and how to register for the Michael Collins gathering, you can check out Newcestown Festival 2022 on Facebook.